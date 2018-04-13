Happy Birthday Grace By Bonnie Miller | Apr 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM Today, is Grace’s 2nd birthday! She happily shared her cake with everyone. 🙂 Here’s her baby pics… Out of all the girls, I think Grace is probably the most chill. She could probably be leash trained. haha backyard chickensbarn mixbawkbirthdaychickenGracehatch daylife with chickensmiller flock RELATED CONTENT Farmers Market Season is upon us… Lansdowne Road Closed… Jo Dee Messina Performs “Bigger Than This” – Huckabee (Video) Happy Birthday Buttercup Fluffy Butt Parmalee – Hotdamalama (Audio) Sammi the Chicken (Video and Adorable Pictures)