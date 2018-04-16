Happy Birthday Molly (belated)

Yesterday, was Molly’s 2nd birthday. I couldn’t leave her out so I needed to give her a little shout out. 🙂

I love all my girls but Molly and I have a very special bond. She’s my favorite girl. (Don’t tell the others)

She loves to be cuddled and loves me to carry her around the backyard.

She knows she’s pretty. 🙂 She’s a little barn mix. I believe she’s dominque/easter egger. 🙂 She’s my best egg layer.

Molly of course shared with her sisters. Pippi was a little cautious since she knows she’s at the bottom of the pecking order.

This is my favorite picture of Molly. She’s soooo tiny compared to Buttercup when they were pullets. haha Molly was the last to hatch out of her batch of 10 ans she’s still my smallest girl.

More baby pics…