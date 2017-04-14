Happy Birthday Molly! By Bonnie Miller | Apr 14, 9:00 AM Tomorrow is Molly’s 1st birthday. 🙂 Look how tiny she was next to Buttercup. She was the last to hatch out of the 10. She was also the smallest. She’s my favorite. She gives us an egg just about everyday. 🙂 backyard chickensbarn mixbirthdaychickenhatch daylast to hatchlife with chickensMollymy favoriteone yearrunt Related Content Amelia the chicken on the swing (Video) My niece is the sweetest My favorite…. My Backyard Chickens Chicken Swing Watch this amazing Video…