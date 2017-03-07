Happy Chickens

Last Wednesday, I was so happy that all four of my chickens laid an egg. It was the first pink egg from Amelia (gold laced wyandotte) since she stopped laying on Dec. 1st for her winter break. I was a very happy chicken mama.

Here’s my girls eating some grapes. They love grapes. I cut them up into little pieces for them. If you look closely you will see a grape on Molly. 🙂

This week the weather is looking good. Upper 60’s! Even though Spring is officially 12 days away, I think it’s already safe to say hello…Spring. 🙂

Here’s some miniature daffodils I have growing in my front flower bed.