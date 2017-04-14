Happy Easter

By Bonnie Miller
|
Apr 14, 1:00 PM

Yes…I decorated the Chicken coop.  🙂  I got the Easter egg decoration from the Dollar Tree.  It’s simple and cute.

I hope you have a safe and happy EASTER.

I won’t be coloring any eggs this Easter.  My eggs are naturally colored from my chickens.  🙂

