Happy Easter By Bonnie Miller | Apr 14, 1:00 PM Yes…I decorated the Chicken coop. 🙂 I got the Easter egg decoration from the Dollar Tree. It's simple and cute. I hope you have a safe and happy EASTER. I won't be coloring any eggs this Easter. My eggs are naturally colored from my chickens. 🙂 eastereaster 2017eggshappy easter