Today is the first day of Fall/Autumn. Fall is my favorite season!

I love pumpkins, foliage, apple cider, cooler temperatures, Halloween, Thanksgiving and just everything Fall brings.

What do you love about fall?

Here’s what’s on my Fall Bucket List…

Graves Mountain Apple Harvest

Mountains

Pumpkin Patch

Homesteaders of America Conference

Fall house cleaning/organizing

Fall Garden

State Fair of Virginia

Virginia Poultry Show