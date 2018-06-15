Happy Father’s Day from Steve and Jessica! By Jessica Cash | Jun 15, 2018 @ 8:53 AM Thank you so much for listening to 93.3 WFLS. Have a great weekend and enjoy the nice weather. We will see you Monday morning with your Granger Smith tickets. SHARE RELATED CONTENT What item from your childhood would your mom pick as a museum piece? Steve and Jessica hanging with the stars. It’s been awhile but “I Still Call It BLANK.” What is your Monday motivator? Cirque du Soleil “Luzia” was amazing! Thank you WFLS! Go CAPS!! Are you a Caps fan always, or just because they could win the cup?