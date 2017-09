I know some schools already started their school years. But today all the schools that didn’t start back before Labor Day is back today.

I have a few friends who’s little ones started Kindergarten. How exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time.

My nephew started 7th grade today. 🙂

Be careful and watch for the kids at the bus stops and the buses in the mornings and afternoons.

If you missed it this morning with Steve and Jessica they posted your favorite country stars first day of school pics.