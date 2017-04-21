Happy “Fluffy Butt” Friday! Chickens fluffy butts are awesome. haha

The other day my husband cut the grass and I told him to save the clippings for the girls. He dumped the pile of grass clippings in our backyard and the girls immediately had to check it out. They love grass and with fresh clippings come bugs. They went to town on the grass clippings.

Then I saw the chicken fluffy butt and had to get a picture for Fluffy Butt Friday. haha 🙂

I hope you have a happy Friday and a wonderful good weekend.