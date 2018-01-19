Happy “Fluffy Butt” Friday By Bonnie Miller | Jan 19, 2018 @ 8:00 AM Happy “Fluffy Butt” Friday from Buttercup and her baby Pippi. 🙂 Do you have chickens? I would love to share them here on my blog. Send me your chicken pics, and descriptions to BMiller@wfls.com backyard chickensbuttercup fluffy buttchickensFluffy Butt Fridayfluffy buttsilovefluffybuttsandcannotlielife with chickensmama and babymiller flockmy girlspippi Related Content Backyard Chickens update Sometimes you just want to color Bonnie’s Backyard Chickens Update Chickens and Sunflowers… Funny Commercial Roo Update…