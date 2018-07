Happy “Fluffy Butt” Friday from Pippi. 🙂 Can you believe Pippi is going to be 1 at the end of this month!!! Time flies so fast. Spend time with your loved ones this weekend.

and hey if you have chickens, I would love to share them here on my blog and on air.

Send me your chicken pics, and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com