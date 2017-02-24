Happy Friday! There’s a Chicken Fluffy Butt for you. 🙂

My backyard chickens have 3 nesting boxes in which to choose to lay eggs in. But of course, they only like to lay their eggs in one box. Yesterday morning, I saw that Buttercup was in the nesting box and Grace needed to lay an egg too.

Grace wants Buttercup out of the nesting box so she can lay her egg but Buttercup isn’t finished. Grace didn’t make a sound. Last weekend, Molly needed to lay an egg when Buttercup was in there and she got mad and started singing really loud at her. Some entertaining stuff. 🙂

Buttercup gave Grace and me some serious stink eye. haha

Here’s the 2 eggs from the besties. 🙂

I hope you have a great weekend! 🙂