Happy Labor Day!
By Bonnie Miller
|
Sep 4, 2017 @ 9:00 AM

If you have today off then enjoy it and have a happy and safe Labor Day from all of us here at 93.3, WFLS.

Kelsea Ballerini is taking over WFLS today from 11am-3pm for the Workin’ Hard Country Labor Day Special so be sure to tune in.

