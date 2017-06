Happy National Doughnut/Donut Day!

Where are your favorite doughnuts/donuts from?

Paul’s Bakery

Sugar Shack

Krispy Kreme

Duck Donuts

Other?

My favorite would have to be this one. 🙂 Thank you Jen (she works here at WFLS). She brought in donuts from Paul’s today and I was able to grab my favorite from the box.