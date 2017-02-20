Happy President’s Day

By Bonnie Miller
Feb 20, 9:00 AM

Happy President’s Day or should I just say Happy Birthday George Washington? The day honors presidents of the United States, including George Washington, the USA’s first president.

Some states pay particular attention to Abraham Lincoln, as his birthday was also in mid-February.

In the weeks or days leading up to the holiday, schools often organize events and lessons for students about the presidents of the United States and George Washington in particular. It is also a popular day for stores to start sales.

