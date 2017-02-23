It’s hard to believe so many of the great are retiring.

By Jessica Cash
|
Feb 23, 8:52 AM

It’s going to be an emotional goodbye for Michael Waltrip. Who is your driver for the 2017 season?

http://www.nascar.com/en_us/news-media/articles/2017/2/22/michael-waltrip-to-make-30th-final-daytona-500-start.html

Related Content

OMG, Steve and Jessica morphed becomes which celeb...
I happen to be in DC when they were filming “...
Adult only ice cream! Yum!
Chris Young in Fredericksburg!
Are you ready to be terrified?
Jessica’s Sip and Paint was a success.
Comments