Have you ever heard what a Lynx sounds like? By Bonnie Miller | May 30, 2018 @ 1:00 PM I saw this video the other day. I guess it’s making its way around the internet. It’s of 2 lynx cats screaming at each other. Sounds creepy doesn’t it? big catscatslynxmeownaturescreamingwildlife SHARE RELATED CONTENT LeAnn Rimes – Blue (Re-Imagined) Live (Audio) Chris Janson – “Drunk Girl” (Official Music Video) Tim McGraw – Humble and Kind (Nunca Te Olvides de Amar) (Official Video en Espanol) WFLS- Summer Kick Off with Jake Owen Have a Safe Memorial Day Weekend! Luke Bryan & Gabby Barrett Sing “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” & “Most People Are Good” – American Idol (Video)