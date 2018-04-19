Have you ever ruined the SURPRISE! What happened?

We opened a “Can Of Worms” this morning about busted surprises. Have you ever ruined the surprise by mistake? What happened?

RELATED CONTENT

Happy Earth Day! Summit Recycling of Fred. wants to help you recycle.

Our “Survey Says” ribs are the #1 food to avoid on a date.

“I can’t believe I still have my first BLANK from when I moved out on my own.”

Tax day is a reason to take advantage of freebies!

We’ve fired up the “Tax Tracker 3000.” Get, pay or haven’t done them?

Is it ‘Good Luck” or “Bad Luck?”