Have you tried Zerorez?

I had Zerorez come to my house back in October last year.

I wanted to get my dining room carpet and my basement stairs/ basement hall cleaned for the arrival of my kitten Tyrion. I wanted to make sure all my carpets were nice and clean and also free of older pet scents.

Here’s the BEFORE picture of my dining room.

We all have stains that we would like out of the carpet. Right? This particular stain came with my house when I moved in 9 years ago. Over the years, we tried getting the stain out and it would always get lighter but was still always there. Nothing is more frustrating than having a stain that won’t come out of your carpets and then people always asking “What’s that”? haha

The carpet is still drying but it looks like the stain is finally lifted. YAY!

Here’s a mysterious stain that was under my dining room table. This didn’t pop up until after I hosted Christmas dinner last year. I’m thinking something spilled and no one mentioned it to me?

Here’s the AFTER picture of the dining room. It looks great!! I can’t wait until it’s all dry.

Here’s my basement stairs and part of the hall. You can see it’s a heavy traffic area.

The carpets are still a little wet in this picture.