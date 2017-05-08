Have you tried Zerorez?
By Bonnie Miller
|
May 8, 2017 @ 1:00 PM
I had Zerorez come to my house back in October last year.

I wanted to get my dining room carpet and my basement stairs/ basement hall cleaned for the arrival of my kitten Tyrion.  I  wanted to make sure all my carpets were nice and clean and also free of older pet scents.

Here’s the BEFORE picture of my dining room.

29827052344_05a6fb8019_z

We all have stains that we would like out of the carpet.  Right?  This particular stain came with my house when I moved in 9 years ago.  Over the years, we tried getting the stain out and it would always get lighter but was still always there.  Nothing is more frustrating than having a stain that won’t come out of your carpets and then people always asking “What’s that”?  haha

29825171193_27a6dbf79c_z

The carpet is still drying but it looks like the stain is finally lifted.  YAY!

Here’s a mysterious stain that was under my dining room table.  This didn’t pop up until after I hosted Christmas dinner last year.  I’m thinking something spilled and no one mentioned it to me?

30371041411_986d105831_z

Here’s the AFTER picture of the dining room.  It looks great!!  I can’t wait until it’s all dry.

29825174393_dedc43ee2f_z

Here’s my basement stairs and part of the hall.  You can see it’s a heavy traffic area.

29825171243_6013087269_z

The carpets are still a little wet in this picture.

Going on right now is the May Special where you can get 3 rooms of carpet cleaned for just $47 per room and then get a hallway cleaned for FREE.  Call Zerorez now at 540-656-3350.  Tell them Bonnie from WFLS sent you.  🙂

Zerorez website is here.

Find them on facebook here.

Related Content

Support local FARMERS
Zerorez