Help Name the little Baby Chicks…

This past weekend, I met my WFLS Market Manager Beth near Thornburg at Homestead- It’s a Feed, Seed & Hardware store. This was the first time I’ve been here and I love it! If they don’t have what you’re looking for then I’m sure they can get it for you. I didn’t even know this place was here and I can’t wait to go back. It’s right off Rt. 1 just south of Thornburg.

Beth was getting some new baby chicks and she wanted me to pick them out for her. We went to the back room and it was FULL of peeping chicks.

Look at all those babies! These are all Comets and are all females. The eggs they lay when they are hens will be brown.

Precious little babies. haha

Here’s the six baby chicks I picked out. Help us name them! Leave a comment on our WFLS Facebook page.