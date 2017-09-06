Honeycrisp Apples…AKA: Crack Apples are my favorite. When I saw a few weekends ago that Hollin Farms in Paris, Virginia had pick-your-own I made sure to be there. I missed out last year because Honeycrisp are only available for a short time in Virginia.

I was actually the first customer at the farm. haha I grabbed some bags and walked on up to the orchard and picked my apples.

Afterwards, I stopped by the farm and picked some bell peppers, tomatoes, green beans, squash, and zucchini. Everything was pick-your-own. By the time I left, the farm was packed with families picking their own fresh produce.

I made some homemade applesauce with some of the apples. This recipe is from my BFF, Kristen.

6 apples

1 cup water

2 tbsp honey

3 ounces sugar

3/4 tsp cinnamon

lemon juice (optional)

1 tsp homemade vanilla extract (optional)

Peel and core the apples and then slice them up. Add the apples to the cooking pot. Then add all other ingredients. Put on the lid and cook on medium for 20-30 minutes stirring occasionally. Once done let the apples sit covered on the counter for about 20-30 minutes to cool. It will thicken as it cools. It’s really good and will make your house smell amazing. 🙂