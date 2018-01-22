Homemade Blueberry Muffin Cake

Are you drooling from the picture? Let me say…this cake tastes as good as it looks.

As you know, I love to bake and I love trying to bake up new things. Yesterday, I stumbled upon a recipe for a Blueberry Muffin Cake. Two things I look for when I read a recipe is…do I have all the ingredients and is it easy to make? Both were a yes so I went to the kitchen and started baking.

I put this teaser on my Instagram. (Please follow me)

I first made the crumb topping like the recipe says.

Crumb Topping

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup plus 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons butter, room temperature

In a medium bowl combine all the Crumb ingredients with a fork or pastry cutter until they are blended. Set aside.

For the Cake you will need:

2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup butter, room temperature

3/4 cup milk

1 tsp pure vanilla extract (I added this in. It’s not in orginal recipe)

1 egg (preferably a fresh chicken egg)

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder (yes 2 1/2 tsp…mine bubbled up and it’s okay. Just means it’s fresh baking powder)

3/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups fresh blueberries (I got mine from Aldi

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9″ Springform pan with nonstick spray and set aside. In a large bowl mix together all the cake ingredients except the blueberries and mix until mostly smooth. Fold in the blueberries.

Spread the cake batter into the prepared pan and top evenly with the crumb topping. Bake for 40-50 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool for 10 minutes in the pan. Loosen the edges of the cake from the pan with a butter knife and then remove the sides of the pan.

How delicious does this look?

For the glaze mix together all the ingredients together until smooth and then drizzle on top of the cake.

Glaze

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

2 teaspoons milk

There’s a video from Cookies and Cups on how to make the cake here.