Homesteads of America Conference
By Bonnie Miller
|
Oct 18, 2017 @ 10:08 AM

This past weekend I went to the first Homestead of America’s Conference.  It was in Warrenton.  I loved it!!  I can’t wait to go again next year.  I met so many wonderful bloggers, youtubers, and just other people like me that want to learn more about homesteading or living off the grid.

The first 100 people got a chicken bag from Fluffy Layers.  I snagged one!  I was so glad I got a bag.

Here’s the schedule of events for the day.

Q&A with all the speakers.

I learned how to make ricotta cheese.  Did you know it takes less than an hour?

I met Off Grid with Doug and Stacy.  They were awesome.

I had a great time.

Related Content

Nascar Driver Appearances in Richmond
Virginia is for lovers….
How much snow will we get?
Last week’s Frost….
Happy Fall Y’all
New LOVE sign in Fredericksburg!