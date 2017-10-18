Homesteads of America Conference

This past weekend I went to the first Homestead of America’s Conference. It was in Warrenton. I loved it!! I can’t wait to go again next year. I met so many wonderful bloggers, youtubers, and just other people like me that want to learn more about homesteading or living off the grid.
The first 100 people got a chicken bag from Fluffy Layers. I snagged one! I was so glad I got a bag.
Here’s the schedule of events for the day.
Q&A with all the speakers.
I learned how to make ricotta cheese. Did you know it takes less than an hour?
I met Off Grid with Doug and Stacy. They were awesome.
I had a great time.