Homesteads of America Conference

This past weekend I went to the first Homestead of America’s Conference. It was in Warrenton. I loved it!! I can’t wait to go again next year. I met so many wonderful bloggers, youtubers, and just other people like me that want to learn more about homesteading or living off the grid.

The first 100 people got a chicken bag from Fluffy Layers. I snagged one! I was so glad I got a bag.

Here’s the schedule of events for the day.

Q&A with all the speakers.

I learned how to make ricotta cheese. Did you know it takes less than an hour?

I met Off Grid with Doug and Stacy. They were awesome.

I had a great time.