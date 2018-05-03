How can she be 5????
By Bonnie Miller
|
May 3, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

One of my favorites is Ellie.  She is 5 years old today!!!!  She’s my niece and she means the world to me.

She will be starting kindergarten in the fall.  What????  Time flies by so fast.

Happy Birthday Ellie!!!!!  <3

