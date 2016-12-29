How lovely are your branches? Steve and Holly have the most beautiful Christmas tree, but can’t agree on a take down day. What’s your timeline for putting it all away. Do you take your tree down before January first, the week after, or well into January? Related Content A very awkward “Would You Rather!” The Luck of the Irish? GARTH BROOKS!! Coming to Richmond! “Black foot,” Jessica’s awkward ... Thank you Fredericksburg! $136,089 for St. Jude! Steve and Jessica love PaPa John’s Pizza. Comments Comments
Comments