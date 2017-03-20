A huge country star is coming to Fredericksburg! By Jessica Cash | Mar 20, 7:56 AM Please help us welcome Trace Adkins to Celebrate Virginia After Hours! Listen all week from 5 am to 9 am to win your free tickets! Related Content Tim from Zerorez sweats over Jessica’s dirty... Watch at your own risk….it may lull you to s... Virginia had 2 Million dollar winners last night!! It’s Show And Tell Time. She is the first t... Steve and Jessica are gabbing about the most relax... The next BIG Concert news coming at 7:20 am!!