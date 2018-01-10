I did some baking…
By Bonnie Miller
Jan 10, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

This past weekend, I had 2 chicken eggs from Buttercup Fluffy Butt.  So, I decided to make my homemade chocolate chip cookies.

When I took a picture of a cookie I noticed something…

This cookie has a face.  Do you see it?  haha  I wonder if it is worth money.  Probably not since it’s not of anyone famous.  🙂

Want to make my recipe?

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Recipe:

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

2 sticks unsalted butter (soft)

2 eggs

2 tbsp water

1 tsp vanilla

2 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

2–2 1/2 cups chocolate chips

Mix the sugars and butter until fluffy with a hand mixer.  Add eggs one at a time and mix.  Then mix in the water and vanilla.  Set bowl aside.  In a small bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking soda with a fork.  Using your hand mixer, slowly add the dry mix into the wet until combined.  Mix in the chocolate chips.  Scoop dollops of cookie dough onto a greased cookie sheet.  Bake on 350 degrees for 13-15 minutes or until golden brown.  Once done let sit on cookie sheet for about 2 minutes then transfer to a cooling rack.  Store in tupperware with a piece of bread to keep them soft.  🙂

****If you want to make them Gluten Free just substitute the flour for gluten free flour and don’t store the cookies with bread****

