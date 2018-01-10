I did some baking…

This past weekend, I had 2 chicken eggs from Buttercup Fluffy Butt. So, I decided to make my homemade chocolate chip cookies.

When I took a picture of a cookie I noticed something…

This cookie has a face. Do you see it? haha I wonder if it is worth money. Probably not since it’s not of anyone famous. 🙂

Want to make my recipe?

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Recipe:

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

2 sticks unsalted butter (soft)

2 eggs

2 tbsp water

1 tsp vanilla

2 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

2–2 1/2 cups chocolate chips

Mix the sugars and butter until fluffy with a hand mixer. Add eggs one at a time and mix. Then mix in the water and vanilla. Set bowl aside. In a small bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking soda with a fork. Using your hand mixer, slowly add the dry mix into the wet until combined. Mix in the chocolate chips. Scoop dollops of cookie dough onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake on 350 degrees for 13-15 minutes or until golden brown. Once done let sit on cookie sheet for about 2 minutes then transfer to a cooling rack. Store in tupperware with a piece of bread to keep them soft. 🙂

****If you want to make them Gluten Free just substitute the flour for gluten free flour and don’t store the cookies with bread****