I did what?

This past Friday night, I decided to order groceries for a Saturday delivery so I didn’t have to go to the store. I’ve had a bunch of friends use Instacart through Wegmans and just loved it. It saved them so much time and they didn’t have to worry about making impulse purchases. So I thought why not. I’m gonna try it.

The really cool thing is when you try instacart for the first time the delivery charge is waived. So it’s a win win. 🙂

I got $60 worth of groceries and “Alicia” did all my shopping for me. I loved it! This will be perfect for busy weekends when you just don’t have time to get to the grocery store. Even better, if you’re not feeling great getting groceries delivered would be a big relief so you don’t have to worry about going to the store when you don’t feel well.

Have you gotten your groceries delivered?