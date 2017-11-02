IKEA trip!
By Bonnie Miller
Nov 2, 2017 @ 8:00 AM

This past Sunday, I decided on a whim to go to IKEA.  Who doesn’t love IKEA?  It’s fun to just walk around there right?

IKEA recently launched a cat and dog collection and it looked cute online so I wanted to see what I could use for my cat Tyrion.  I could have just stayed home and did my typical chores (laundry, clean house, meal prep) but I said that can all wait until I got home.  haha

I got there right at opening and went right to the marketplace.  (I skip the showroom unless I’m with family/friends that want to walk around).

Another purpose as to why I really wanted to go was for these:  New frying pans.  I had 2 that were just worn out and I needed to replace them.  I love these pans for making eggs and with my backyard chickens we eat a lot of eggs.  🙂

I had also seen this glass oven dish online and needed it.  So I grabbed one of these too.

I checked out the pet stuff.  A lot had been sold so the shelves were not that stocked.  I found the food/water dishes and the mats I wanted.

Here’s everything I got:  I only spent around $30.

And before I left, I stopped at the IKEA cafe and had breakfast.  (Cinnamon roll and some Lingonberry juice)

What’s your favorite thing about IKEA?

