IKEA trip!

This past Sunday, I decided on a whim to go to IKEA. Who doesn’t love IKEA? It’s fun to just walk around there right?

IKEA recently launched a cat and dog collection and it looked cute online so I wanted to see what I could use for my cat Tyrion. I could have just stayed home and did my typical chores (laundry, clean house, meal prep) but I said that can all wait until I got home. haha

I got there right at opening and went right to the marketplace. (I skip the showroom unless I’m with family/friends that want to walk around).

Another purpose as to why I really wanted to go was for these: New frying pans. I had 2 that were just worn out and I needed to replace them. I love these pans for making eggs and with my backyard chickens we eat a lot of eggs. 🙂

I had also seen this glass oven dish online and needed it. So I grabbed one of these too.

I checked out the pet stuff. A lot had been sold so the shelves were not that stocked. I found the food/water dishes and the mats I wanted.

Here’s everything I got: I only spent around $30.

And before I left, I stopped at the IKEA cafe and had breakfast. (Cinnamon roll and some Lingonberry juice)

What’s your favorite thing about IKEA?