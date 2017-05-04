Today (May 4th) is International Respect for Chickens Day. In fact, May is also International Respect for Chickens Month.

United Poultry Concerns is a nonprofit which is dedicated to the compassionate and respectful treatment of chickens, and other fowl. The nonprofit promotes vegan diets and lifestyle, and works to raise awareness of the ways that poultry are used in society.

The picture above is of my girls. They are some of the most spoiled chickens on the planet and they know it. haha

Chickens are beautiful, very smart and all around just great pets. They make me happy and they have my respect everyday.