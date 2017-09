Good Morning from Steve and Jessica. Today we are gabbing about whether or not sand is a toy. Twelve toys are nominated for the National Toy Hall Of Fame. The paper airplane, sand, play food, Risk and Clue, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, the Pez candy dispenser, Transformers, the card game UNO and the Wiffle Ball.

Three of them will go into the Hall of Fame on November 9th. Is sand and a paper airplane toys?

What are your three choices?