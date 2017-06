Be listening in the 1pm hour today. I’m going to be talking to Jake Owen. 🙂

Don’t miss Jake tomorrow (Saturday 6/3) at Celebrate Virginia After Hours here in Fredericksburg. He will be kicking off the first concert of the season and wants to see you there. Hunter Phelps will be opening for Jake.

Gates open at 5:30pm. Showtime is at 7pm.

General Admission tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the gate.

Jake Owen songs:

Good Company

Barefoot Blue Jean Night

Beachin’

Eight Second Ride

American Country Love Song

Alone with You