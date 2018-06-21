It’s National Selfie Day. I just can’t get it right.
By Jessica Cash
Jun 21, 2018 @ 6:15 AM

Good Morning from Steve and Jessica.  Take a selfie today.  It’s National Selfie Day.  Jessica  never  takes  a good selfie.  What  is she doing wrong.  Post your selfies today!

