It’s the 1st annual Dogs @ Work Day here at WFLS! By Bonnie Miller | Jun 29, 2018 @ 12:00 PM It’s always fun when you are able to bring your furry friends to work. 🙂 alpha mediadogsdogs at workfridayfriyayfunfurry friendswfls SHARE RELATED CONTENT Brett Eldredge Dierks Bentley – Burning Man- ft. Brothers Osborne (Lyric Video) CMT Crossroads: Leon Bridges and Luke Combs- “When It Rains It Pours” (Video) Ticket Takeover Thursday Garden Pests…Chickens were not amused. Luke Combs – She Got the Best of Me (Audio)