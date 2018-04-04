STREAMING
PRESENTED BY
Steve & Jessica
5am-10am
Social
Apps

It’s World Health Day and you can help save a child. Call 888-544-5448.
By Jessica Cash
|
Apr 4, 2018 @ 5:17 AM

The solution is simple, and it costs just 44 cents.

44centcure-4
You’ll provide immediate relief to a child with your gift today!

Join the movement of Alpha Media listeners to cure 1 million children through the 44-Cent Cure!

Deworming medicine is one of the most cost-effective ways to fight poverty. Parasites cause pain, sickness, and malnourishment. But the cure is simple: deworming medicine and vitamin A restore a child to health. Healthy kids develop properly, and can attend school, helping break the cycle of poverty.  Donate here.

Your gift today will:

  1. Cure and care for children infected with parasites.
  2. Provide access to clean water to keep kids healthy.
  3. Improve sanitation and teach hygiene to prevent reinfection.

RELATED CONTENT

Please join our World Health Day and save a child! Thank you! Have Fun!! What are your Spring Break plans? Happy 290th Birthday Fredericksburg!! Which holiday has the best candy? Our “Can of Worms” this morning. Steve and Jessica’s “Out Of Left Field.” I met my spouse in the most unusual place, it was BLANK!!