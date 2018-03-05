Jake Owen- I Was Jack (You Were Diane) (Video)

Jake Owen’s new single is called “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).

Give it a listen. What do you think?

Yes, you will recognize the song. Jake has made an old song new. I’m totally digging it!!!

Jake said in a recent press release “When I first heard ‘I Was Jack (You Were Diane),’ I thought, ‘How can I do this and re-create what is already a classic song?’ But the more I listened to it, the more I saw my own life growing up. The original ’Jack & Diane’ was about ’two American kids growing up in the heartland’ and that image is exactly what so many country songs are based on,”. “Plus, the most important thing to me and my team is that we sent the song to Mellencamp,” he added, “and he digs the track. Getting his stamp of approval sealed the deal for me that this song should be our debut single.”

Listen to John Mellencamp’s original version- Jack & Diane.

If you missed Jake Owen last year here in Fredericksburg at Celebrate Virginia After Hours you can catch him this summer in Richmond at Innsbrook After Hours. Get your tickets here.