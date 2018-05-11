Jason Aldean – Drowns the Whiskey- ft. Miranda Lambert (Lyric Video) By Bonnie Miller | May 11, 2018 @ 8:00 AM Have you heard the new one that’s been released from Jason Aldean? It’s called “Drowns the Whiskey” and Miranda Lambert sings on the song too. Give it a listen. countrydrowns the whiskeyJason Aldeanlove itlyric videoMiranda Lambertnew musicwatchwhat do you think SHARE RELATED CONTENT Brett Eldredge Travis Tritt Montgomery Gentry Tiny House Expo This Weekend! Cole Swindell – “Somebody’s Been Drinkin'” (Concept Video) Dustin Lynch – Good Girl (Lyric Video)