Jason Aldean – You Make It Easy (Lyric Video) By Bonnie Miller | Jan 29, 2018 @ 1:00 PM Jason Aldean has released his next single. It's called "You Make It Easy". Watch the lyric video above and let me know what you think. Jason's 8th album- 'Rearview Town' is due April 13th.