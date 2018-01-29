Jason Aldean – You Make It Easy (Lyric Video)
By Bonnie Miller
Jan 29, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

Jason Aldean has released his next single.  It’s called “You Make It Easy”.

Watch the lyric video above and let me know what you think.

Jason’s 8th album- ‘Rearview Town’ is due April 13th.

