Every once in a while, a song comes along that gets ya. And gets ya good.

“My Old Man” actually reminds me of my husband, Farmboy… cause, to quote another country song “he didn’t have to be.”

He became my children’s Dad when they were 4 and 5 years old. He’s the only Dad they know and he loves them like they are his.

He’s our giant. He’s the one we look up too… and I’m looking forward to growing old with my man.

#SoBlessed