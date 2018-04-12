Jo Dee Messina Performs “Bigger Than This” – Huckabee (Video)

Jo Dee Messina’s best-known singles include “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” “I’m Alright” and “My Give a Damn’s Busted.”

Last September, Jo Dee announced she was diagnosed with the C word…Cancer. From the boot, Jo Dee says since getting her cancer diagnosis, her surgery and treatment tested her faith and included some financial and emotional struggles. She’s recently been performing and says she feels well.

This past Saturday night, Jo Dee was on Huckabee and performed her new song called “Bigger Than This”. Give it a listen and let me know what you think.

If you love the song you can download it here.