Spotsylvania High School and Feeding Children Everywhere have teamed up to package 20,000 healthy meals for hungry children here in Virginia and in Kenya. But they need your help. Come on out on April 26th from 3pm-5pm for great music, fun and a volunteer experience like no other.

Click here to donate and make a difference.

Join in the fight against hunger because no child should ever be hungry.

More details at here.