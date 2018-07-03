July 4th – Heritage Festival 2018- Fredericksburg

7:45am: Heritage Festival Five-Mile Run

Sponsored by FREDERICKSBURG HOST LIONS CLUB

6:30am: Registration at the Visitor Center

Prizes awarded for best costume!

9:30am: Heritage Day Parade

Sponsored by BLUE STAR MOTHERS VA 4

Downtown– Lafayette VRE lot to Caroline Street to George Street to Princess Anne Street to Lafayette Blvd.

Prizes for best costume & most creative bicycle

10:00am– 4:00 pm: Festival of the Streets

Craft Show with many great artists along Sophia Street!

Sponsored by BETH SHOLOM TEMPLE

Free Sight & Hearing Screenings

Sponsored by FREDERICKSBURG HOST LIONS CLUB

Classic Car Display

Sponsored by STAFFORD CAR CLUB

Children’s Activities: face painting, moon bounce, photo booth, gyroscope ride and Misfit Acres Petting Zoo

Sponsored by COMMUNITY OUTREACH INC.

Live Music: PATSY AND THE COUNTRY CLASSIC BAND

MIKE GILL

12:00pm: Presentation of the Colors- AMERICAN LEGION

Welcome– Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Mayor

10:00 am- 5:00 pm: Fourth of July at Ferry Farm

Sponsored by THE GEORGE WASHINGTON FOUNDATION and STAFFORD COUNTY TOURISM

$1.00 admission

Catch the bus or trolley from downtown or from the Eagles Lodge on Cool Springs Road. Ferry Farm parking is handicapped only. Tours of the

Washington house, archaeology, music, games, crafts, family activities, re-enactors, and history theater.

12:00pm: Performance by ENDURING FREEDOM HONOR TEAM

1:00pm: Flag Retirement Ceremony

In the Evening:

4:30pm: John Lee Pratt

Memorial Park Opens for the

July 4th Spectacular

Sponsored by STAFFORD COUNTY

4:30 pm – 8:30 pm:

Children’s activities, backyard games and face painting

Food Vendor trucks on site

5:30pm–7pm:

GROOVE MOTIVE

7:30pm-9pm:

US NAVY BAND: COUNTRY

CURRENT

9:30 pm: FIREWORKS

Sponsored by CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG & STAFFORD COUNTY

View Fireworks from Pratt Park or Old Mill Park

*Bring lawn chairs

*No tents allowed in concert area

*No alcoholic beverages

*No sparklers

*No grills

*Dogs must be on leashes