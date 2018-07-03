July 4th – Heritage Festival 2018- Fredericksburg

Everything you need to know for the Heritage Festival happening Wednesday, July 4th.
7:45am: Heritage Festival Five-Mile Run
Sponsored by FREDERICKSBURG HOST LIONS CLUB
6:30am: Registration at the Visitor Center
Prizes awarded for best costume!
9:30am: Heritage Day Parade
Sponsored by BLUE STAR MOTHERS VA 4
Downtown– Lafayette VRE lot to Caroline Street to George Street to Princess Anne Street to Lafayette Blvd.
Prizes for best costume & most creative bicycle
10:00am– 4:00 pm: Festival of the Streets
Craft Show with many great artists along Sophia Street!
Sponsored by BETH SHOLOM TEMPLE
Free Sight & Hearing Screenings
Sponsored by FREDERICKSBURG HOST LIONS CLUB
Classic Car Display
Sponsored by STAFFORD CAR CLUB
Children’s Activities: face painting, moon bounce, photo booth, gyroscope ride and Misfit Acres Petting Zoo
Sponsored by COMMUNITY OUTREACH INC.
Live Music: PATSY AND THE COUNTRY CLASSIC BAND
MIKE GILL
12:00pm: Presentation of the Colors- AMERICAN LEGION
Welcome– Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Mayor
10:00 am- 5:00 pm: Fourth of July at Ferry Farm
Sponsored by THE GEORGE WASHINGTON FOUNDATION and STAFFORD COUNTY TOURISM
$1.00 admission
Catch the bus or trolley from downtown or from the Eagles Lodge on Cool Springs Road. Ferry Farm parking is handicapped only. Tours of the
Washington house, archaeology, music, games, crafts, family activities, re-enactors, and history theater.
12:00pm: Performance by ENDURING FREEDOM HONOR TEAM
1:00pm: Flag Retirement Ceremony
In the Evening:
4:30pm: John Lee Pratt
Memorial Park Opens for the
July 4th Spectacular
Sponsored by STAFFORD COUNTY
4:30 pm – 8:30 pm:
Children’s activities, backyard games and face painting
Food Vendor trucks on site
5:30pm–7pm:
GROOVE MOTIVE
7:30pm-9pm:
US NAVY BAND: COUNTRY
CURRENT
9:30 pm: FIREWORKS
Sponsored by CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG & STAFFORD COUNTY
View Fireworks from Pratt Park or Old Mill Park
*Bring lawn chairs
*No tents allowed in concert area
*No alcoholic beverages
*No sparklers
*No grills
*Dogs must be on leashes