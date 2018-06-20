Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Final Trailer (Video)
By Bonnie Miller
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

Who else is excited for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom???  *raises hand*

Dinosaurs and Chris Pratt.  What’s not to love?  🙂

The movie is out in the theaters tomorrow.  (Thursday, 6/21)

Check Paragon or Regal for show times.

