I have loved dinosaurs ever since I was a kid. In fact, my 10th birthday party was Dino themed. Land Before Time was my favorite movie as a kid too.

Did you know the closest things we have to dinosaurs are chickens? Yep…chickens. 🙂

I can’t wait to see the next Jurassic World- Fallen Kingdom movie. Plus we get to see Chris Pratt?

We have to wait until summer 2018 though.