Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett Are "Talking" About a Duet! (Video) By Bonnie Miller | Jun 12, 2018 @ 1:00 PM Watch the interview Kane Brown did with Taste of Country at the Country Music Festival. Kane talks about his new single "Lose It". Kane says there might be a duet coming with Thomas Rhett. Watch to see what all Kane had to say.