Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett Are “Talking” About a Duet! (Video)
By Bonnie Miller
|
Jun 12, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

Watch the interview Kane Brown did with Taste of Country at the Country Music Festival.

Kane talks about his new single “Lose It”.

Kane says there might be a duet coming with Thomas Rhett.

Watch to see what all Kane had to say.

