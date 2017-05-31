Keep Your Eye On The Bat

What’s the most terrifying “woodland creature” that’s ever made it’s way into your house?!

Last night two, yes, TWO bats… flew into the wide open front door of our house (thank you kiddos), and decided that it was the best place they’ve ever been. I swear they were making plans to take out a 30 year mortgage and have a million babies.

Clearly, unaware of the home already being occupied with a #FarmFamily of 8.

After a few hours of sporadic high pitch screaming, ducking, and tears. The bats were eventually evicted from my home all thanks to my glove wearing, fishing net toting neighbor. They are now back in their natural habitat, unharmed and hopefully happy.

Now… since nothing is real unless you have pictures. Please don’t mind my dirty kitchen: