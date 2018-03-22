Keith Urban – Coming Home (Lyric Video) ft. Julia Michaels

Keith Urban has released a new song called “Coming Home” featuring Julia Michaels.

Watch the video and see what you think of the song.

“Coming Home” was written by Urban, J.R. Rotem, Julia Michaels, Merle Haggard and Nicolle Galyon and was co-produced by Rotem and Urban.

The song is from Keith Urban’s forthcoming, highly anticipated album GRAFFITI U.

Don't miss Keith Urban at Jiffy Lube Live on August 11th with Kelsea Ballerini.