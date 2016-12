In case you missed the CMA Country Christmas, here’s Kelsea Ballerini performing “The Christmas Song”. This is one of my dads favorite Christmas tunes. When I was a little girl, I remember on Christmas eve, my dad would make a fire in the fireplace and turn on the radio to WFLS and we would listen to Christmas music. Every time “The Christmas Song” came on my dad would say it was one of his favorites. 🙂