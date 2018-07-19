Kenny Chesney – “Better Boat” (feat. Mindy Smith) (Official Audio)
By Bonnie Miller
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

Kenny Chesney just released “Better Boat” featuring Mindy Smith.

Go ahead and give it a listen and let me know what you think.

