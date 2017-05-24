Lady Antebellum – Somebody Else’s Heart (Audio)
By Bonnie Miller
|
May 24, 2017 @ 9:00 AM

Here’s some new music from Lady Antebellum.  It’s called “Somebody Else’s Heart.

Give it a listen and let me know what you think.

