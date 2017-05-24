Lady Antebellum – Somebody Else’s Heart (Audio) By Bonnie Miller | May 24, 2017 @ 9:00 AM Here’s some new music from Lady Antebellum. It’s called “Somebody Else’s Heart. Give it a listen and let me know what you think. audiocountrycountry musiclady antebellumnew musicwflswhat do you think Related Content Front Porch Series: Kelsea Ballerini and Dolly Par... Happy National DJ Day…. Tegan Marie (Forever Country Cover Series)- Faith ... WFLS- All Request Lunch Hour Dashboard Chocolate Chip Cookies Kevin MaC – #Winning (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)